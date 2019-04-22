STATESVILLE, N.C. — A search was underway Monday for a missing plane and pilot, according to Statesville Police.

Investigators said a plane departed from the Statesville Regional Airport around 9 a.m. headed toward Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County.

The owner, who let another person fly the plane, drove to Twin Lakes to pick up the pilot. But no plane had landed when the owner arrived at the airport.

The flight usually takes about 15 minutes.

Police said the owner's friends were searching for the plane, and Civil Air Patrol had been activated as well.

"Due to the facts surrounding this incident, this plane is not considered stolen," police said.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM