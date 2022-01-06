Planet Fitness offers teens a safe place to work out for free

The High School Summer Pass is open for anyone 14 to 19 years old.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Planet fitness is helping high schoolers stay active this summer with a free summer gym membership. The High School Summer Pass allows teens 14 to 19 to work out for free through August 31.

Mariah Crockett is the manager at Planet Fitness on West Market Street in Greensboro. She said the program was established for teens that aren't able to stay active in their own daily routine. It offers a safe space where they don't need their parents involved so they can maintain the physical components and mental components of wellness and health.

The program, which used to be called the Teen Summer Challenge, first launched in 2019, when more than 900,000 teens signed up. Teens can pre-register for the program this summer now at planetfitness.com/summerpass. There are more than 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

A Planet Fitness national study found that 78% of teens said having access to a place to work out and being able to exercise with friends would benefit their health and fitness journeys. The same study found that 92% of teens agreed they feel much better mentally when they are regularly physically active.