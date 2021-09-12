Planning underway for Toyota to come to Greensboro Randolph Megasite

Randolph County is considering a road closure due to future construction in the area.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Now that we know Toyota is moving into the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, plans are moving to the construction phase of the facility that will house 1,750 workers.

Randolph County Commissioners voted Thursday to hold a public hearing about closing a section of Browns Meadow Road during construction.

Browns Meadow Road connects U.S. Highway 421 and Old U.S. Highway 421.

The jumpstart of the electric car battery plant means a bigger spark for towns like Liberty.

"We've already got people calling as we did the last time looking for land availability and what amenities do we have," Liberty Mayor Fillmore York said.

York said his town has a lot of changes to make as Toyota prepares to build the plant just down the road.

Once a manufacturing town, those jobs left years ago taking people and small businesses with them.

Carol Wall owns a thrift store there and said she sees the new plant as a chance to bring back the bustle, even if it may change the area.

"Our little town is so quaint and maybe by bringing in some new business, it will stimulate newer businesses and more businesses down in this area," Wall said.

It will mean transforming those 1,800 acres of farmland before Toyota's planned opening in 2025.

York said his town is working on planning and zoning changes in case other businesses come to their storefronts.

"We still got a lot of work to do. We've got some more money coming to help dress up the town so we hope to get all those filled," York said.