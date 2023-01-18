Fire crews battle plant fire in Kernersville

Firefighters were called to OmniSource Corporation on West Mountain Street around 1:00 p.m. Approximately 15 minutes later, crews had the fire under control.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A factory in Kernersville caught on fire Wednesday, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to OmniSource Corporation on West Mountain Street around 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a sorting building and conveyer belt in flames.

Fire crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported by plant personnel.

The fire is currently under investigation.

