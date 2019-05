WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite a rainy Sunday, the Playgirls and Playboys Motorcycle club was out bright and early to help feed the homeless.

This was the 10th annual homeless cookout barbecue and block party. It started after member Cheresse "Juicy" Davenport lost her daughter to cancer. Since then, Davenport has continued to help put on the event to honor her daughter.

The club plans to put on another homeless cookout in honor of fathers day on June 17th. You can find more information here.