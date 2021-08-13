Man arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 12-year-old girl

Winston-Salem police found the vehicle used in the drive-by which led to them identifying Paulo Roque-Salinas as the suspect.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a man accused of shooting into a home and injuring a child last month.

The drive-by shooting happened on July 11 at a home on Pleasant Street. Police said a family was inside when someone started firing shots from a car. A 12-year-old girl, who was in her room during the shooting, was shot in the leg. Police said she is OK. No one else was hurt.

Police later found the suspect vehicle which they said led to the identification of Paulo Roque-Salinas, 19, as a suspect in the shooting.

On Thursday, police arrested Roque-Salinas during a traffic stop. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury.