Triad stylists, clients reunite for first haircuts and hair-dos since the coronavirus pandemic forced closures

Stylists have stocked supplies to clean their shop and sanitize tools after every client to protect against COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Restaurants and salons have slowly begun to reopen under phase 2. Many of them have taken extra steps to keep workers and customers safe.

Hairstylists, barbers, and their customers are getting reacquainted as businesses have reopened. Stylists said they plan to work with customers to keep each other safe from COVID-19.

WFMY News 2 spoke to a hairstylist and her client at their first session back since the pandemic.

"I'm just excited to be here," said Janice Welch of Greensboro.

Welch hasn't had her hair done professionally in two months and instead has done it herself.

That's why when she found out hair salons would reopen, she didn't waste any time calling her stylist at Tazz and Co. Hair Design Studio. She was the first client back.

"Yes, it is different wearing a mask and getting my hair done," said Welch through the N-95 mask she was wearing.

Welch was no stranger to facemasks before the pandemic. She's used to wearing various personal protective equipment as a nurse. During the pandemic, she has been treating COVID-19 patients and for her, coming to the salon for some grooming was a relief.

"I feel like I'm okay here in the salon," she said.

Tezrah Crosson who owns Tazz and Co. Hair Design Studio on South Elm Eugene Street has stocked up on supplies to clean her shop and sanitize her tools after every single client.

"It's new to us as well. So, we don't want to push anybody away. We just want everybody to maintain healthy and safe practices," Crosson said.

Crosson said she wears full PPE. She also has a hand sanitizer station at the entrance where she checks clients' temperatures and asks questions about where they've been. She's urging others seeking services of hairstylists and other personal care specialists to be responsible and provide helpful information to keep everyone safe.

"Vanity is in itself a terrible drug and people are not being honest, please be honest with us," Crosson said.

"Wear a mask when you go out, wash your hands, and don't overdo it right now," chimed in Welch.

