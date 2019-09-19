SPENCER, N.C. — All aboard! The Polar Express train ride will return to the North Carolina State Transportation Museum! Tickets are hot for this fun train ride during the holiday season.

The movie-inspired train ride begins at the depot in Spencer. Passengers will enjoy singing, dancing, hot chocolate and cookies, and reading of the Polar Express while journeying to the North Pole.

Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Upon arrival at the North Pole, Santa will present the first gift of Christmas.

The Polar Express train rides will take place November 15-17, November 22-24, November 29 – December 1, and December 6-8, and December 12-22.

There are several different ticket options for families to take advantage of this holiday season.

Find out more about tickets, The Polar Express Train Ride

