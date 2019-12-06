GREENSBORO, N.C. — 58 mothers, brothers, sisters, spouses, the list goes on an on. 58 too many. That's the number of people who have died in speed-related crashes from 2013-2018 according to the Greensboro Police Department (GPD). GPD got this post on their social media page Wednesday. The person is concerned about the stretch of interstate between Randleman Road and Sandy Ridge Road.

So WFMY News 2 asked drivers if they also found I-40 in Guilford County to be dangerous. They did. "Pretty much like NASCAR its like a race track – if you ain’t got the speed get out of the way," Ron Pendleton exclaimed. "They are nuts and crazy out there, you have to be on your toes at all times." Catherine Wise is also fed up with the speeders.

"I just wish people would slow down, you're not going save that much time speeding through those areas." Wise is right. Officer Price with Greensboro Police says realistically, speeding will get you where you're going only seconds sooner.

Facebook

"If you're driving 15-20 over the speed limit, chances are you're saving just seconds on your ultimate travel time, it's psychological thinking you're getting there faster."

Officer Price said speeding is not worth your life.

"Speeding is one of the major factors in most crashes because we see, as speed increases from about 45 to 55 mph, the chances of you being injured in the crash roughly doubles."