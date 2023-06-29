x
Local News

Death investigation at home near Regents Park Lane in Greensboro

Guilford Metro said they are on a law assistance call in the area of Lawndale Drive and Regents Park Lane.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a home near Lawndale Drive and Regent Parks Lane. 

Officers on scene told WFMY News 2 crews that it is a death investigation. They said they received a call around 1 a.m. 

We are working to find more information about the situation. Stay with us for more updates. 

