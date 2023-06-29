Death investigation at home near Regents Park Lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a home near Lawndale Drive and Regent Parks Lane.
Officers on scene told WFMY News 2 crews that it is a death investigation. They said they received a call around 1 a.m.
We are working to find more information about the situation. Stay with us for more updates.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.