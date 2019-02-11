BURLINGTON, N.C. — According to a Facebook post from the Burlington Police Department, they were made aware of a social media post regarding a family member who believes a child was exposed to contaminated candy received on Halloween in Burlington.
Burlington police say although the case has been reported to the department, it has yet to be confirmed.
They say so far there has only been one report and that the child was treated and released from a local hospital. They also stated that the treating hospital didn't make the department aware of any concern.
“At this point, this is an isolated report with one individual and there have not been any additional reports. As always parents are encouraged to check candy and throw out any that may have open packaging,” the post read.
Those with concerns are urged to call the Burlington Police Department non-emergency number at 336-229-3500
