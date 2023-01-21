Missing 14-year-old in High Point in need of her medication

The 14-year-old was last seen on Hendrix Street in High Point. She's 5' 4'' tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad mother is worried after her daughter went missing Thursday.

High Point police are in need of your assistance as they search for 14-year-old Julie Terry also known as Sam who is in need of her medication.

She was last seen on Hendrix Street in High Point around 6 p.m.

Terry is five feet, four inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and pants with a black turtleneck with gray gym shoes.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Terry's mother and she expressed how if anyone sees her, she urges them to call the police.

"Our hearts are broken, please come home," she said in part of a message to Terry.