BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two people are behind bars in connection to the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old from Burlington.

Those two people happen to be the child's aunt and cousin.

Burlington Police tell us that 17-year-old Lilliana Cain and Brandy Cain are both partly responsible.

Police say that on Thursday, Lilliana was holding the gun when it accidentally fired, and the bullet wen through a wall hitting the cihld in another room.

The 12-year-old is still in the hospital.

Brandy Cain was arrested for having marijuana in the house at the time of the shooting.