YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A police chase that crossed state lines ended in a fire Wednesday that shut down a portion of the interstate in Yadkin County.

According to the North Carolina State High Patrol, an 18-wheeler that was on the run from authorities in Virginia crossed into North Carolina.

The Virginia State Police Department says the incident started on I-81 in Southwest Virginia. They say the original stop was initiated due to a left lane restriction.

Multiple stop sticks were placed in the road by deputies but authorities say the driver hit them and tried to keep going. This eventually led to the driver driving on nothing but rims which caused a fire.

As of 10:18 p.m. the Southbound lanes of I-77 are still closed.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, authorities say it's not clear what prompted the chase.

