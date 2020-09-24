Mocksville Police Chief resigns

Chief Patrick Reagan said he believed that the direction of the town and the department no longer seemed to coincide.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — According to a statement from Mocksville Police Chief Patrick A. Reagan, he has decided to resign from his role.

"On Dec 1, 2020, I will resign as the Chief of Police from the Mocksville Police Department. This decision has been discussed with my family and in consideration of the needs of the Town."

Reagan said though he believes his department made great improvements over the past several months, he believed that the direction of the town and the department no longer seemed to coincide.