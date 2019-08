WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police confirm there was a gas leak at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Fairlawn Drive Thursday.

The call came in around noon. Police and fire are on scene, closing off nearby traffic. There was no word on injuries. Drivers should avoid the area.

