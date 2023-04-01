Police explain why EBT card data was targeted at two local Walmart stores

Lieutenant Kim Rison with the High Point Police department expects more than 100 people were impacted after card skimmers found on registers at two Walmart stores.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An influx of EBT fraud reports led High Point Police to open an investigation into card skimmers at two Triad Walmart stores.

So far, investigators have found two card skimmers.

One at the Walmart on North Main Street and another at the Walmart on South Main Street.

"This is something that goes on across the country. Right now it has hit High Point for at least the month of December," said Lt. Kim Rison with the High Point Police Department.

Rison says an employee at the North Main Walmart spotted the first skimmer.

"These things are literally just like a face plate overlay. They are fairly thin plastic and they just snap over. They look just like the device itself," said Lt. Rison.

Most credit or debit cards have a chip that creates a one-time code used to process payments instead of saving the actual card number.

However, North Carolina EBT cards do not have a chip.

That requires the user to swipe the card, which is less secure.

"The EBT cards are magnetic stripe, they are one of the easiest ways in which to capture that data and sell it and do whatever they're going to do with it," said Lt. Rison.

The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the state's EBT program, is seeking guidance from the federal government regarding additional safety measures.

Jacquelyn Cook, the Senior Manager of Corporate Communications with Walmart shared a statement that reads, “We have no tolerance for crime against our customers or our associates. We are aware of the issue and are working with local enforcement. We also taking additional steps to help ensure our customers’ transactions are safe, including daily register inspections.”

"It could be a month or two months before they actually make a charge, so you really have to be vigilant," said Lechelle Yates with the Better Business Bureau.

Yates says even though fraud happens, swiping your card is still safe.

When possible, she encourages consumers to use a credit card, which is a much safer form of payment.

"You are always the safest if you can use a credit card because there are federally mandated practices in place if you do end up having a fraudulent charge," said Yates.

You can check your account balance by calling the number on the back of the EBT card.

To request a card replacement, contact the local Department of Social Services office or call 336-641-3000.

It is also recommended that people create an EBT EDGE account, and place a block on out-of-state and online transactions.