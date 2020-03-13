GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some are working from home to avoid possible exposure to the Coronavirus but for doctors, nurses and first responders it's not that simple.

Their jobs mean putting themselves at risk for the virus so they're taking extra precautions. Here's a break-down of what they're doing.

Emergency personnel

The Greensboro Fire Department follows an infectious control policy all the time, which means firefighters always have masks and gloves on calls.

Now, the department said they're stepping up those procedures.

They're making sure anyone they meet on calls doesn't have any Coronavirus symptoms or exposure concerns.

If they have to treat someone with virus concerns, firefighters put a mask on themselves and that person.

The department said it's policy is to clean equipment daily but now they are cleaning after most calls.

Community events with the Greensboro Fire Department are being canceled to avoid gathering mass groups of people and the department is also canceling many preplanned inspections.

The Greensboro Fire Department said it is also looking at suspending some non-essential services and making plans on how to operate in case significant numbers of staff can't come in due to quarantine.

Healthcare professionals

One doctor's office says it's sanitizing multiple times an hour.

"Of course we're cleaning everything constantly. We clean anyway between each patient, so that's just standard," said Dr. Veita Bland who practices Family Medicine at the Bland Clinic in Greensboro.

Bland said they haven't had more patients than usual, but they have been getting more calls. Many of those calls are coming from people worried that they may have Coronavirus symptoms.

When someone who suspects they may have the virus comes to Bland's clinic, they are brought in through a back door so that they don't come into contact with other patients.

A nurse at the clinic meets those patients in protective gear--gloves and masks. Dr. Bland examines those patients in protective gear too.

She said none of the patients who have come into her clinic to be examined for Coronavirus have met the symptom or other criteria to be tested.

Dr. Bland said many of her patients are very scared of the virus but now is the time to educate yourself about it.

We need to be alert, on alarm but not be so to the point that everyone is just frantic and that's one of the things we're trying to help our patients learn, not to be frantic," said Bland.

Several assisted living facilities also have higher safety procedures in place to protect residents and staff.

At Guilford House, callers get a voice message that says they are restricting visitors at this time.

Law enforcement officers

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is making sure staff has access to cleaning supplies.

The sheriff's office said many deputies are wiping down squad cars in between calls. Deputies are also carrying hand sanitizer and disinfectant with them.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

RELATED: How to protect yourself from coronavirus when grocery shopping

RELATED: Guilford County, Greensboro declare states of emergency 'due to the severity of coronavirus'