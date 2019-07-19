GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man appeared in court Friday afternoon for allegedly groping an 11-year-old. Charles Jones, 65, is charged with Indecent Liberties with a Child.

The state says the alleged victim was having a sleepover with Jones' daughter in May, when the child woke up to him groping her. Greensboro Police say there could be more victims out there. Jones pleaded with the judge for a reduced bond so he could support his family.

"I have the house and children to support, and I need to get out so I can get back to work," Jones said during his first appearance.

"I don't want to lose my house and I still need to help support the children, my other kids."

Jones mentioned he has an 18-year-old that is about to start college and needs to be able to pay for her expenses. Jones' brother Mark also approached the judge to ask for a smaller bond, but it didn't work. His bond remains at $75,000.

The Judge says he is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his own children. Police say at the time of his arrest, he admitted he has 'a problem.'

