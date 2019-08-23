WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say 23-year-old Ernest Cameron was shot and killed Friday afternoon. The crime happened while he was sitting inside his car S. Main Street at Silas Creek Parkway. Multiple shots were fired at him from a separate car.

According to police, a woman and a toddler were also in the car at the time Cameron was shot; however, neither was harmed by the incident.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800; En Español (336) 728-3904.

WFMY

