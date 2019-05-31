BURLINGTON, N.C. — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead on Union Avenue in Burlington on May 25.

RELATED: Burlington Police Find Body in Wooded Area

According to the Burlington Police Department, the man has been identified as 62-year-old Edward Joseph Greviskis.

Greviskis, a Union Avenue resident, was known to frequently walk in the area.

His body was found in a wooded area in a cluster of trees behind houses on May 25.

Investigators are now waiting for results of an autopsy from the state's Medical Examiner's Office.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users