Police identify pedestrian killed on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man killed after being hit by a car on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem on Thursday Oct. 20, has been identified by police.
Winston-Salem police said the man is Jerry Cowan, 65.
Officials said the incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 20 on U.S. 52 southbound near Germanton Road.
Investigators have determined the driver is Hunter Roe, 21, who cooperated with police at the accident.
Cowan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information on the accident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.