Police identify pedestrian killed on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police have confirmed the identity of a 65-year-old man killed after being hit by car near Germanton Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man killed after being hit by a car on U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem on Thursday Oct. 20, has been identified by police.

Winston-Salem police said the man is Jerry Cowan, 65.

Officials said the incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 20 on U.S. 52 southbound near Germanton Road.

Investigators have determined the driver is Hunter Roe, 21, who cooperated with police at the accident.

Cowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.