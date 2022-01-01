The man struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries, while the suspect fled the area on foot.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man in his 60s was killed Saturday after being pushed into an oncoming train at the Old Town Trolley station, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the station on 4009 Taylor Street in Old Town, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was found by responding officers with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform, Brown said. He was pronounced dead at 6:23 a.m.

Homicide detectives learned that two men had exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the man into an oncoming train without provocation, the lieutenant said.

The victim was identified but his name was not immediately released.

The suspect was described only as a light-skinned man, 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall with a thin build and wearing black clothing.