Police investigating after stabbing near Forsyth Tech

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Forsyth Tech officials have given an all-clear following a stabbing near campus Saturday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Winston-Salem police are investigating after a stabbing at an apartment complex near Forsyth Tech, according to school officials.

Forsyth Tech tweeted the stabbing happened at Charleston Apartments on Charleston Court near the school’s campus late Saturday morning.

School officials urged those in the area to use caution.

TechAlert: Stabbing occurred @ Charleston Apartments near campus. Suspect is still at large. Use caution; remain alert. Officers are on scene and investigating. — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) August 7, 2021

