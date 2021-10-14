15-year-old hospitalized following two shootings in High Point Wednesday

According to High Point police, the shootings happened on Futrelle Drive and McGuinn Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after two shootings Wednesday night.

According to police, the shootings happened on Futrelle Drive and McGuinn Drive.

Officers responded to Futrelle Drive in reference to numerous calls about shots being fired after 7 p.m., according to investigators.

At the same time officers were on the scene of Futrelle Drive, a 15-year-old teen arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said investigation revealed the teen was shot on Futrelle Drive.

Investigators said the teen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for further treatment. Officials said the teen is currently in critical condition in the ICU.

Investigators said they received reports shots were being fired from inside a vehicle as it was backing down the roadway.

After arriving, police found an empty Suzuki Forenza that had been involved in the crash, in the roadway.

Police said the car appeared to have been shot multiple times. Investigators said they also found an AR style rifle on the ground outside the car, numerous shell casings in the roadway, and a blood trail that abruptly stopped in the roadway.

According to detectives, numerous residents reported damage to houses and cars.

Officers responded to McGuinn Drive just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in reference to the shots being fired into a house.

Upon officers’ arrival, they confirmed the house had been shot into almost 20 times and found 40 shell casings in the roadway in front of the house.

High Point police are investigating the two shootings as being related.

Detectives are examining the motives behind the shootings and working to identify all parties involved, many of which are teens, according to police.

Due to those involved being juveniles, no suspect information is being released and no further information will be released at this time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

