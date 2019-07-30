CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation of a 1-year-old.

According to police, officers responded to the Best Western at 242 East Woodlawn Road late Tuesday morning and located a one-year-old child in need of medical attention.

Police said the child was transported by MEDIC to the hospital and later died.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are currently canvassing the area and determining whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Carter is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident please refer to the report number 20190730-1043-01.