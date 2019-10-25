WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cassie Hovelson says she and her family were sleeping upstairs when someone came into her home and stole her key bowl, van, television and some of their groceries.

Winston-Salem Police say officers are investigating. They have canvassed the area, but didn't have luck finding surveillance footage.

Hovelson says this isn't the first time her home has been burglarized, but it is the first time it's happened while she was sleeping upstairs.

"We didn’t hear, but it’s scary to think that - we’re lucky they didn’t come upstairs, but what if one of them had gone downstairs?" said Hovelson, pointing to her kids.

She and her four children were sleeping upstairs and didn't hear a thing early Wednesday morning.

"It's terrifying," she said, "It’s real scary how people are getting so brave to just go into people's home nowadays."

Hovelson says the doors were all locked when they went to bed, and they believe the burglars got in through the garage.

"It’s a manual all you have to do is hold it and hoist it up," she said.

The family has since changed that and cut off all outside access to the garage. They've also installed security cameras in their home.

"We don’t feel safe here anymore," she said, "Really we want our van back, and we want to move."

Rhiannon Scmidt

Hovelson says it has two stickers on the back. One says "OBX" and the other says "Crunchy Mom."

Police say they don't believe this was a random act, and there is no threat to the public.

Police say they're continuing to investigate and dig deeper into who may have burglarized the home.

