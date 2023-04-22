Peters Creek Parkway reopens after closed for police investigation

The 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway was closed due to an ongoing investigation Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said the 900 block of Peters Creek Parkway northbound lanes have reopened after an investigation Saturday.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.