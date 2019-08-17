GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers, city leaders and community members paid their respects and said goodbye to Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo. Rambo died after being hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect last Friday night.

Rambo had been with the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) a little over four years, according to the a police department spokesperson.

During his career as a K9, police say Rambo helped apprehended more than 25 suspects, and assisted in over 50 drug busts.

"Rambo was an amazing police K-9 who will be missed greatly," a heartfelt tweet from the Greensboro Police Department said.

PHOTOS | Funeral For Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Rambo, a Greensboro Police K-9, died Friday night. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Greensboro K-9 Officer 'Rambo' died Friday night.

Sign up now for the WFMY 'Lets Get 2 It' Newsletter

Rambo, a Greensboro Police K-9, died Friday night.

Greensboro Police

RELATED: Sheriff: K-9 officer may have died from toxic algae

RELATED: Deputy resigns amid report he slammed police K-9 to the ground, fracturing its leg

RELATED: Confusing, chaotic scene leads to shooting death of K-9 officer by deputy

RELATED: Sheriff: Deputy forced to shoot K-9 partner during sudden attack

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users