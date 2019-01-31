WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Akron Market Wednesday afternoon.

A release says the armed robbery happened on Akron Drive around 12:15 p.m. The man showed a gun and ordered the clerk to give him money. He was given cash and left, running towards Ogburn Ave. His description lists him as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a white bandanna.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston –Salem.

