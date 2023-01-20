x
Man arrested in Burlington armed robbery

Police said a man was hit with a gun and robbed on the 300 block of Ireland Street Friday morning.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after injuring a man in an armed robbery, Burlington police say. 

Police said a man was hit with a gun and robbed on the 300 block of Ireland Street Friday morning. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers identified the suspect as Tra Brandon. Warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon have been issued for Brandon.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

