Man arrested in Burlington armed robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after injuring a man in an armed robbery, Burlington police say.
Police said a man was hit with a gun and robbed on the 300 block of Ireland Street Friday morning. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers identified the suspect as Tra Brandon. Warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon have been issued for Brandon.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.
