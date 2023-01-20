Man arrested in Burlington armed robbery

Police said a man was hit with a gun and robbed on the 300 block of Ireland Street Friday morning.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after injuring a man in an armed robbery, Burlington police say.

Police said a man was hit with a gun and robbed on the 300 block of Ireland Street Friday morning. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers identified the suspect as Tra Brandon. Warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon have been issued for Brandon.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.