Police looking for naked runner in Greensboro

"I thought I saw butt cheeks in the distance. Sure enough, the person turned towards me, and he was completely naked," she said.



She says a fit man in his 20 or 30s rushed toward her on the Nat Green trail in Greensboro.



"I was afraid. I was really surprised. I was out there by myself, and I foolishly didn't have my cell phone with me," Leerkeys said. "And it occurred to me I'm really vulnerable if this is someone who wants to do harm to me."



The man passed her by but neighbors say they're not out of the woods yet. Others on the Nextdoor app are also reporting seeing a naked jogger. One woman writing "just a shirt, tennis shoes, and what looked like a white surgical mask - so at least he's conscientious about spreading COVID!"



"After I had a minute to think, I shifted from being scared to just really angry. Because I was thinking about all the families and young children that use that trail. And that's not something anyone should be exposed to," Leerkeys said.