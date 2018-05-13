BURLINGTON, NC - Burlington Police are searching for two men after they were accused of robbing the Food Lion on 2600 block of Ramada Road Saturday night.

Police responded to the store just after 11 p.m. for a reported armed robbery. Reports say the two left the store going north towards South Mebane St. with an undetermined amount of money. One of them was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

