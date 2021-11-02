Greensboro Police make another arrest in shooting that left NC A&T student killed

Police arrested Deshawn Lonique Thompson, 20. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other charges.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have charged another man in relation to a shooting that led to the death of Jalen Scott Dunston,18.

Thursday, Greensboro Police announced they arrested Deshawn Lonique Thompson, 20. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and discharging into an occupied vehicle.

Greensboro police opened an investigation after finding Dunston with a gunshot wound back on November 15. Police said they responded to reports of a gunshot near Omaha Street and Julian Street just after midnight. Investigators said first responders tried CPR, but Dunston died from his injuries.

According to police, a second victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but was in okay condition.

On Dec. 3, police arrested and charged Bruce Edward Stewart, 20, with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a stolen firearm, sell or deliver control substance schedule I, and possession of marijuana.

According to Todd Simmons, Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations with North Carolina A&T State University, Dunston was enrolled as a student at A&T. Simmons said the incident took place in a residential area off-campus.

North Carolina A&T released the following statement back on November 15:

"The North Carolina A&T State University community is mourning the death today of student Jalen Dunston, who died early Sunday morning, Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Jalen’s death is under investigation by Greensboro Police Department. North Carolina A&T will provide no further comment so as not to interfere with that inquiry.