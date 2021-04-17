Police: Man crashes stolen car, recovering in hospital

Burlington Police found the 19-year-old unresponsive after crashing the car.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car and the suspect hurt from the incident.

Police responded to the crash around 10:30 Friday night on Rauhut Street near the DP Mini Mart.

That's where they found a Nissan Rogue, without anyone inside. The car appeared to have struck a tree and hit a Duke Energy pole. There are no reported outages.

Witnesses say they saw a suspect take off from the car towards Shepard Street. That's where they found 19-year-old William McDaniel unresponsive. EMS took him to a local hospital where he's in stable condition.