Police: Man crashes stolen car, recovering in hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car and the suspect hurt from the incident.
Police responded to the crash around 10:30 Friday night on Rauhut Street near the DP Mini Mart.
That's where they found a Nissan Rogue, without anyone inside. The car appeared to have struck a tree and hit a Duke Energy pole. There are no reported outages.
Witnesses say they saw a suspect take off from the car towards Shepard Street. That's where they found 19-year-old William McDaniel unresponsive. EMS took him to a local hospital where he's in stable condition.
Police also found out the car was stolen earlier that day from somewhere in Elon. McDaniel will be charged with Hit & Run, Driving While Impaired, and Possession of a Stolen Motor vehicle.