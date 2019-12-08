GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police need your help identifying a man they say is accused of breaking into a home on Roberson Comer Road in Greensboro.

"My mother-in-law usually watched my daughter during the day and she actually went to pick my daughter up from day school and then was coming back here and noticed the lights was turned on and she knows that she turned them off," said Eric Allen, the man who lives in the home.

This happened on Aug. 7, according to a police report.

Allen says luckily, no one was home at the time, but they had several valuables taken from them.

Allen says a virtual reality headset, a gun safe and jewelry was stolen from his home.

"When I came in and talked to the police," he said, "He just did a quick walk-through. Right away I went to my nightstand and pulled the bottom drawer out. There would’ve been a safe with a few handguns in there and they just took the whole safe so I wish I would’ve bolted it down."

He says the gun safe had three handguns in it.

Allen says they believe the burglar used something like a crowbar on the kitchen window to pry it open and get in.

"The force of the prying just overloaded the locks and bent the locks so he was able to just continue to lift it up from there and then that's how he got in and out because the front door was still locked," said Allen.

His concern lies mainly with the guns.

"I'm not really concerned with the value of any of it its all replaceable, but just to know that there are now firearms that are on the black market or the street and a criminal has them just makes me sick to my stomach," said Allen.

If you have any information, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Cpl. R.R. Neal with Greensboro Police says it's important to lock your doors, lock valuables up, and even think about getting an alarm system if possible.

He says an alarm system may help alert a call center to call police and get officers to the scene while the crime is being carried out.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information comes in.

