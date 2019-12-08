GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police need your help identifying a man they say is accused of breaking into a home on Roberson Comer Road in Greensboro.

This happened on Aug. 7, according to a police report.

Eric Allen says luckily, no one was home at the time, but they had several valuables taken from them.

Allen says a virtual reality headset, a gun safe and jewelry was stolen from his home.

He says the gun safe had three handguns in it.

Allen says they believe the burglar took a crowbar to the kitchen window to get in the home.

If you have any information, contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Cpl. R.R. Neal with Greensboro Police says it's important to lock your doors, lock valuables up, and even think about getting an alarm system if possible.

He says an alarm system may help alert a call center to call police and get officers to the scene while the crime is being carried out.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information comes in.

