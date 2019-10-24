DANVILLE, Va. — Police officers are usually busy making the rounds, taking down the bad guys and gals, and doing what they can to keep us all safe. But sometimes serving the community means reading a bedtime story!

Cpl. Sylvia Brooks with the Danville Police Department did just that Wednesday night while reading, “Bug Patrol” by Denise Dowling Mortensen, illustrated by Cece Bell. The officer read the book as part of the Goodnight Hometown Bedtime Story Series with the Danville, VA Public Library.

Cpl Brooks not only captures her listeners with a clever and exciting police read but she even sounds the sirens! She sounds them a lot! It’s too cute not to watch.

So, grab a few kids and gather round to watch this much-needed bedtime read!

