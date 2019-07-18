GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are on the scene of a deadly hit and run accident that involved a motorcycle in Greensboro this morning.

Police say the motorcyclist has died.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

RELATED: Who Killed Billy Pope? Greensboro Police Release Photos Of Vehicles That Could Be Involved In Hit-And-Run

It happened on McConnell Road near English Street just after 7 this morning.

RELATED: 'Everyone Called Him Piano Man' Soda Shop Owner, Customers Mourn Friend, Church Leader, and Pillar Killed In Hit-and-Run

Greensboro police say McConnell Road from English Street to Avalon Street is closed for an investigation.

Take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story.