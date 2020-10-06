Police release statement following I-40 protest in Winston-Salem

The police department stated that it had received several inquires about the closure which initially began on I-40 near Stratford Road Tuesday evening.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Following protests which took place on I-40 in Winston-Salem Tuesday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released the following statement in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

"The Winston-Salem Police Department recognizes the right of demonstrators to exercise their first amendment rights but asks that these demonstrations be carried out in compliance with all applicable laws. Decisions regarding a need to take law enforcement action will be made at each individual demonstration as these are fluid situations and are each unique in nature. The Winston-Salem Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of all our citizens."

The police department stated that it had received several inquires about the closure due to the protests which initially began on I-40 near Stratford Road. Winston-Salem Police worked along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to safely close Interstate 40 as a safety precaution for both protesters and drivers on the roads.

After 40 minutes, protesters were giving orders to leave the interstate in which they did, according to the release. As a result, the police department said that the interstate was able to be reopened without making any arrests.

"We Recognize that the closure caused delays but as a result, neither law enforcement officers, demonstrators, nor the motoring public sustained injuries or suffered any property damage."

Protests have broken out all over the nation, in support of Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said the protesters on the highway demonstrated for the amount of time George Floyd was held down by police before he died.