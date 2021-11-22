Police release surveillance photos of possible suspect vehicle after child was shot while sleeping in Burlington

Shots were fired Sunday at a home and a bullet hit a 10-year-old asleep in bed.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department released photos of a vehicle they said could be connected to a shooting that injured a 10-year-old over the weekend.

The shooting occurred Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at a home on Shaw Street. News 2 spoke with investigators about the crime that landed the child in the hospital. Police say the 10-year-old wasn't the target of the shooting. The child got hit when the shooter opened fire on the home.

"We hope that the community sees that an innocent child was a victim in circumstances that they didn't need to be in," said Burlington Assistant Chief Chris Gaddis.

Pastor Bernard Coble is the pastor of Christian Tabernacle Church of Christ in Burlington. His church is near Shaw Street.

"To think that your child is not even safe in the comfort of your own home, to me that's horrifying. That's terrifying to me that you can't even lay down at night and go to sleep without worrying about someone shooting at your house," said Coble.

His church has been in the area for 17 years and he said that violence is a constant issue.

"We've had some break-ins here in this church about six or seven months ago and broke into our utility building, stole a bunch of items out," said

Coble.

He hopes violence in the area comes to an end and hopes for more police presence in the area. The assistant police chief spoke about their efforts to protect the community.

"We continue to up staff and do patrols in areas that we know could be associated with acts of violence. We continue to have officers on feet in vehicles making rounds, but also we go door to door," said Gaddis.

Police need anyone who knows anything to speak up.

The Burlington Police Department released surveillance photos of the possible suspect vehicle. They said anyone who observed a vehicle that could match these images is encouraged to contact the police department with that information.