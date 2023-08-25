x
Man injured in shooting on Randleman Road in Greensboro

Police said they received a discharge of a firearm call at the corner of Randleman Road and Corliss Street.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after they received a shots fired call Friday.

Police said they received a discharge of a firearm call at the corner of Randleman Road and Corliss Street around 7 p.m.

Officers said they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

