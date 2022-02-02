Police robot helping firefighters with operations at Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire

The police robot is normally used to investigate explosive devices but it's helping with fire operations.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are using a police robot as they continue to battle the fire at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem.

The police robot is normally used to investigate explosive devices. However, they sent the robot into the facility and were able to determine the ammonium nitrate hasn’t leaked out of the rail car, which was a possibility. The robot also determined there's about 90 tons of it on the one rail car.



Nearly, 600 tons of ammonium nitrate are located at the burning facility. Firefighters are also, keeping an eye on conditions with drones, which have already captured several mini-explosions contained to the plant. They’re also using helicopters to survey it from the air.

Another improvement in operations includes adding a ladder truck to the back of the facility. It will help spray water onto the burning plant. It’s an improvement as fire crews were able to get closer to the plant.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said there are more than 25 agencies assisting with the plant fire.

Emergency crews issued a voluntary evacuation within a one-mile radius around the plant which includes more than 6,000 people. The evacuation is not mandatory because it would be too dangerous to send emergency management workers inside the zone.