Police on the search for man accused of sexual assault, burglary, rape in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a 39-year-old man with outstanding warrants for assault, burglary, and rape, according to investigators.

According to High Point police, officers responded to High Point University after receiving a report of a burglary and attempted sexual assault after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators are searching for Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed of Greensboro.

Police said Saieed was reported driving a Black 2012 GMC Terrain with a North Carolina license plate reading JAK-6736.

High Point police said Saieed has outstanding warrants for two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of assault on a female and two counts of attempted first degree rape.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

