Police search for missing 14-year-old from Burlington

Police said E’Mya Melvin was last seen at Williams High School on May 26.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said E’Mya Melvin, 14, was reported missing by her family.

She was last seen at Williams High School on May 26, wearing all black clothing.

Officers believe Melvin could have connections in Durham.

Her current location is unknown.

If you have any information on Melvin's whereabouts, call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.