Man killed in High Point drive-by identified; police continue search for car involved

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for a blue Honda CRV that is tied to a shooting that left a man dead Friday.
According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Filbert Place in reference to the shooting.
Officers found Tishawn J. Wilson, 23, lying on the front porch of the duplex. He died as a result of the shooting, police said.
According to investigators, three people were inside the car and at least two men fired guns toward the house.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the car is asked to call 911 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.