Man killed in High Point drive-by identified; police continue search for car involved

According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to 1210-B Filbert Place in reference to the shooting.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for a blue Honda CRV that is tied to a shooting that left a man dead Friday.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Filbert Place in reference to the shooting.

Officers found Tishawn J. Wilson, 23, lying on the front porch of the duplex. He died as a result of the shooting, police said.

According to investigators, three people were inside the car and at least two men fired guns toward the house.