WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem detectives need your help locating a driver wanted for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Police say 59-year-old Jerry Wayne Samuels was crossing New Walkertown Road just after 8:30 p.m. when a car and hit him and didn't stop.

The car kept traveling southwest on New Walkertown Road.

Samuels was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say evidence left at the scene indicates the suspect vehicle may be a gray or silver late model Jeep Cherokee or similar type vehicle.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.