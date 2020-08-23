x
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 12-year-old

The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the help of the public in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Cheyanne Hardison was reported missing on Saturday night. She was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City.

Cheyanne is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urges to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

