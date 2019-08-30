BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old Burlington woman by the name of Tammy Rene Albright-Coreil.

Albright-Coreil was reported missing Friday morning from the 3500 Block of Forest Drive by her mother and stepfather.

She was last seen on Tuesday, August 27. Police say she doesn't have a car but has been known to travel up and down the east coast by bus.

Albright-Coreil is described as 5'5" in height and weighing 130 pounds, with short red/brown hair.

The Burlington Police Department is urging anyone with information about Tammy Rene Albright-Coreil whereabouts to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or call Alamance County-Wide Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Guilford County Deputies Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old

RELATED: Missing Girl Found After Car Chase Ends in Crash in King, Police Say

RELATED: Missing five-year-old twins could be in SC, police say

RELATED: Suspect charged with murder of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams of Sumter

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users