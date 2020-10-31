Winston-Salem police searching for missing 15-year-old

Police said Epiphany Jewel Hilson was last seen at her home on Northridge Drive on October 9.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.

Police said Epiphany Jewel Hilson was last seen at her home on Northridge Drive on October 9 in Winston-Salem.

Hilson was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a grey Mickey Mouse shirt, tan zip-up sweatshirt, and red Puma shoes. Police said Hilson may also be in possession of a black and orange backpack.